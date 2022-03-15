Succession season 4 star Brian Cox plays Cassie in Euphoria spoof

For everyone out there who was looking to see accomplished actor Brian Cox impersonate a teenage character from Euphoria, we’ve got you.

If you look below, you can see a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that features the Succession star presenting his version of Cassie, played of course by Sydney Sweeney on the HBO show. This is a reenactment of the iconic bathroom scene from season 2 and in a word, this is hilarious. It’s really everything we could have wanted and then some.

Ultimately, this is another great reminder that Brian, despite playing a serious character on a prominent HBO drama, is able to brilliantly make fun of himself. Everything here, from him eating the apple to the sneer on his face, is perfectly pitched. It’s also hard to believe sometimes that Succession and Euphoria air on the same network!

Unfortunately, the reality here is that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see Cox get back onscreen in his role of Logan Roy. Season 4 of Succession is currently in the writing stages; the plan is for it to start production later this summer and after that, we could see it back either late this year or in early 2023. At the moment, we’re banking on the latter more so than the former. This is one of television’s greatest shows, so of course we welcome it as soon as humanly possible. Don’t we all need a little more boardroom chaos?

What do you want to see from Brian Cox on Succession moving forward?

Do you want to see him playing other characters on Succession moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back around for some other updates that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: HBO.)

