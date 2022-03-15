The Gilded Age season 1 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: Let the games begin

Next week on The Gilded Age season 1 episode 9, it’s here — the moment that so many people have been waiting for. We’re gearing up for an excellent finale!

So what can we tell you about this story? Let’s start things off here with the title: “Let the Tournament Begin.” You can go ahead and assume that we’re going to see a game of social joust like no one’s business as faces square off and the Russell family does their best to still stand at center stage. Despite the trials, the tribulations, and of course the arrogance, they are still there. We also don’t think they will be going anywhere in the near future.

Consider this episode the culmination of everything when it comes to George’s efforts, Peggy’s ambition, and also how characters like Ward McAllister are going to leave their mark.

The hardest thing to digest entering the finale is ultimately quite simple: The fact that there are only nine episodes in this season overall. Who thought that this was a good idea? We certainly didn’t. Well, ultimately it’s just how many fit in the story that was being told here.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

Honestly, we’re not 100% sure. Downton Abbey, which was also written by Julian Fellowes, didn’t always focus on this sort of thing. Instead, it was about building up great characters and giving you an emotional sense of closure. That’s really what we need for The Gilded Age more than anything else. The world and the setting are as big of a character as any singular person, so allow it to shine and then from there, give everyone a chance to evolve even more.

For some more specifics on what’s next, view the promo below!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Gilded Age right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







