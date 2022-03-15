AGT: Extreme season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at NBC?

Following the big finale airing tonight on NBC, can you expect an AGT: Extreme season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road?

We of course feel like there’s room for a lot of debate here, but let’s start with what we can say for now: Nothing has been officially decided as of yet. This was designed to be a one-off attempt at doing something new, but if it performed well, obviously there was plenty of reason for the network to bring it back.

So how were the ratings? They weren’t terrible, but they also didn’t blow the roof off of NBC headquarters. We’re talking here overall about a 0.6 rating on average in the 18-49 demographic, plus just over 3.7 million live viewers a week. These numbers are inflated slightly by a premiere that drew slightly bigger ratings than the rest of the season.

For comparison here, the regular America’s Got Talent drew a 0.8 rating on average last season and just over 6.6 million viewers. Clearly, it is the far more popular of the two shows, and some of that may be due to the length of it plus it airing at a time when there is less competition.

Could the show come back years down the road?

We think there’s a chance of that happening, but we honestly don’t think that Extreme is the sort of show that really merits from airing every single year. You want to make sure that the contestant pool, for starters, always feels fresh. It’s also a little less exciting when you get a version of the franchise too often. That was one of the big problems with America’s Got Talent: The Champions, especially when the contestant pool for season 2 was noticeably weaker than what we had the first go-around.

