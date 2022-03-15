The Cleaning Lady season 1 finale: Did Marco take Baby Luca?

Entering tonight’s The Cleaning Lady finale, we knew there was a chance for a pretty enormous cliffhanger. So did the show pay it off?

Well, we were expecting something where a major character got killed in the closing seconds, and that’s not precisely what we got. Yet, what we did get was very-much emotional in its own way: Marco took Baby Luca. Or, at least that’s how we viewed that final scene. Right when Thony was starting to put some plans in place for her future, things got blown right open. How devastating was that? Where does she go from here? She put in so much work throughout the season, and Luca was always a driving force for her.

Well, things are going to get messy from here — they almost have to be. Season 2 could be fashioned as a revenge tale, one where Thony tries to balance her cleaning operation with what is essentially a tracking mission. She could have some on her side, but this is still not going to prove easy.

Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Melissa Carter had to say about the big cliffhanger and what our leading lady will do from here:

To start off the season, we’re definitely going to have her drive being to get Luca back. We can’t divulge too much of how that happens. [Laughs] But we do have some exciting things planned for how she’s going to do that. Is she going to dip in and use her contacts within the FBI or the criminal world? Or is she just going to take it on herself?

Here’s the situation now in the aftermath of this cliffhanger: No firm decision has been made on the future of this show. We think there’s a good chance of it coming back, but there are no guarantees.

