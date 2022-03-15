Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Is Paul recovering?

Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? We know that last week’s new episode posed a lot of questions on this subject. Yet, we also saw Paul make it through that story in one piece.

So could the same be said for the installment tonight? Was there actually a chance to see the character recovering more? Just like you would imagine, we do have a few different things to get into here starting with this: It’s pretty clear now that Smith is sticking around for the long haul. Paul is on the road to recovery, and we think he’s going to be at peace down the road with Marjan’s decisions and what needs to be done to get back into the field.

Paul recognizes the dangers that come with this particular line of work for himself. Yet, he’s also well-aware that this is the line of work that works best for him. He doesn’t have that much of an interest in changing it. If he moves forward, it could take some accommodations and some changes, but he is ready for that.

In general, what we appreciate the most at the moment is Lone Star giving some of these supporting characters a chance to shine. We know that Owen’s had some great stuff this season, but it’s the ensemble that makes both iterations of this franchise truly shine. We don’t want to see that change at any point in the near future.

There is still a lot of time left in the season and with that in mind, this does raise a lot of questions as to where Paul’s journey could go. We don’t know if there’s another spotlight on this level coming this season, but hopefully we’ll get more in a potential season 4.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1: Lone Star right now

What do you want to see from Paul moving forward on 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Are you thrilled that Brian Michael Smith is sticking around as Paul? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







