NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 17 spoilers: Lucy, Whistler team up!

If you love Lucy and Whistler, then know that NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 17 could be right up your alley. After all, this episode (titled “Breach”) should serve as an opportunity for the two to share a lot of time on-screen.

Oh, and let’s go ahead and hope that there’s a chance that the two can get their relationship back on track. They’ve had issues ever since Lucy realized that technically, Whistler never broke up with her ex. She just moved far away and hoped that everything would fade away. That obviously gave Lucy pause.

For a few more details about their storyline, plus the larger case as a whole, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Breach” – When a ransomware attempt causes a dam to malfunction, Ernie and a team of hackers are tasked to find the culprit quickly, before all power and water is cut off on the island. Also, Lucy and Whistler work together, giving Whistler a chance to apologize to Lucy and mend their relationship, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, March 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’ll admit that we’re more excited about the Lucy/Whistler story than the ransomware attack, but that’s mostly because we’ve seen a similar case to this on about ten different shows over the years. We want to see something happen here to make it stand out from the pack! Maybe we’ll get a better sense of that over time but, at least as of this writing, nothing is altogether clear as to how it is going to do that. (Heck, late last year we saw a similar story in a Hawaii-set show in Magnum PI.)

