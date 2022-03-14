The Good Doctor season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Dive into ‘The Family’

Want to understand in advance what lies ahead on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 11? There are a few things worth pointing out about this episode, starting with it being somewhat of a celebration of some of these doctors.

Want some examples? Well, “The Family” will teach us more about what Morgan is doing away from the hospital while volunteering. Also, we’ll see Shaun actually make somewhat of a personal connection with a patient. Regardless of what’s happening when it comes to the larger stories around it, there are a few different things well worth sinking your teeth into here.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 11 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

“The Family” – Dr. Shaun Murphy makes a personal connection with a precocious young patient which threatens his objectivity. Meanwhile, while volunteering at a long-term care facility, Dr. Morgan Reznick realizes she could help Dr. Aaron Glassman’s clinic by offering telemedicine services for nursing homes and care facilities on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In general, we imagine that much of this season moving forward will be about showing us who these doctors are as people — just so that we can separate them further from the likes of Salen. Sure, characters like Morgan may have their fair share of flaws, but doesn’t everyone? The most important thing is that they want to help patients and, in turn, make the hospital the best possible place for its patients. We can’t say that every single business-person feels the same way behind the scenes here.

