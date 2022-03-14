The Cleaning Lady season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest

Following the season 1 finale tonight on Fox, can you expect The Cleaning Lady season 2 to happen? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled?

It obviously would’ve been great to get some information on this one way or another before tonight. Unfortunately, that didn’t quite happen. We’re still waiting to learn what the future holds and regrettably, we could be for some time still. Fox could announce something as early as later tonight, or as late as the middle of May. Given the speculation that tonight’s finale is going to have some enormous cliffhanger at the end of it, that’s only going to add to the carnage.

So are we still hopeful that there’s going to be more of the series down the road? Absolutely so, and mostly since there has been no talk to the contrary. The ratings for The Cleaning Lady have been solid enough that they could easily justify a season 2; we’d even consider it a pseudo-breakout hit at the network. Few shows that premiere in January ever have a chance to succeed like this, and easily it has outperformed two of the network’s own fall dramas in The Big Leap and Our Kind of People. There’s plenty of story left to tell with Thony and this world, and we’d even argue that the show deserves more than ten episodes to shine moving forward.

Provided that a season 2 is officially ordered, the earliest you could expect The Cleaning Lady back is at some point in the fall — if Fox opted to keep it at midseason, meanwhile, you could see it potentially in January or February 2023. The production schedule could more than likely be adjusted for whatever works best for the network.

