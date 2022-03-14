9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 11 spoilers: A timeslot change!

There are a couple of different things to report here when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 11. So where should we begin? How about with a discussion of the show’s timeslot!

After airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern for the entirety of the season so far, the end of The Cleaning Lady tonight means that the flagship 9-1-1 is going to come back on the air. That means the spin-off will be pushed back to 9:00.

So what is coming up story-wise? Prepare for an installment titled “Prince Albert in a Can” that could prove huge for Amy Acker’s character of Catherine. For more, check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

Owen and the 126 race to the rescue when Catherine (guest star Amy Acker) receives a package at the governor’s office that may contain a bio-hazard. Meanwhile Grace and Carlos team up to investigate a prank 9-1-1 call that turns deadly in the all-new “Prince Albert in a Can” time period premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-311) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Is it possible that this “bio-hazard” is actually not that hazardous at all? We’d look out for that as a strong possibility for a number of different reasons. For starters, there would be an odd sort of irony to it. “Prince Albert in a Can” is a reference to a prank call — and in the case of Grace and Carlos, it’s one that has a deadly end. It would be somewhat strange if a prank turns deadly, whereas the thing that looks deadly ends up being a prank. There could be a lot going on in this episode, and it would explain further how difficult it is for the 126 to do their jobs as a whole. Think of how many people take advantage of first responders for whatever they want.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share some more thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







