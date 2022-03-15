NCIS season 19 episode 15: Did Palmer and Knight go on a date?

Tonight’s NCIS season 19 episode 15 did bright you a ton of backstory for Alden Parker but for the sake of this article, let’s talk romance!

To be specific, did we just have an opportunity to see Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight go on a date to her cousin’s wedding?

This storyline was really fun from the get-go. Knight needed a +1 for the big occasion, and she didn’t want to see incapable of finding someone by the rest of her family. At first, she wanted it to be a casual affair — hence her asking Torres, McGee, and even Parker. None of them were into it. Then, Jimmy Palmer was suggested! When she asked him to come, she seemed legitimately nervous to do it!

So why didn’t she ask him first? If we had to guess, she’s been into him for a while (remember, she’s complimented his dimples!) and that added another level of pressure to it. She may have also wanted a supposed first date to be a different occasion rather than a wedding. (These are not the ideal sort of date to go on right away, since you are meeting SO much family and it’s a lot of pressure.) Jimmy still said yes, and the moment where the two of them showed up dressed nice at the end was super-sweet and adorable. If this romance happens, it’ll certainly be at a faster pace than any other show relationship; remember how the writers really took their time with Bishop/Torres, Ziva/Tony, and even Gibbs/Sloane. Those pairings were lucky to get a kiss and that’s it.

What did you think about the events of NCIS season 19 episode 15?

