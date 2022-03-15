NCIS season 19 episode 16 spoilers: Rocky Carroll directs ‘The Wake’

Curious to learn more about where NCIS season 19 episode 16 is going to take us? Then prepare in advance for “The Wake.” This is a story that will feature a pretty dangerous case, but one also tied to something that is a real-life obsession for a lot of people: True crime.

What is it about the dangerous and macabre that fascinates people? We’re not even going to begin to unpeeling the layers of all of that, but we’re sure that it frustrates an organization like NCIS when there are a number of armchair detectives floating around out there.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 16 synopsis below:

“The Wake” – A gruesome mishap at a Navy petty officer’s gender-reveal party leads NCIS to the case of a missing teacher that was popularized on a true crime podcast, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was directed by series star Rocky Carroll.

Will this episode continue the Jimmy Palmer / Jessica Knight story we saw tonight? We wouldn’t expect anything too overt, mostly because this show never does a whole lot with on-screen romances. Yet, it’s clear that they very-much like each other, and we tend to think that we’re going to build towards something in due time. Remember that this is also the last episode before the big crossover, which is coming on CBS on March 28!

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 16?

