The Blacklist season 9 showrunner signs new deal; what does it mean?

There may not be too much known about The Blacklist beyond season 9, but you can expect some stability behind the scenes.

According to a report coming in now from Deadline, showrunner John Eisendrath has officially signed a new three-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, one that is supposedly in the eight figures. Under this agreement he will continue his current role on The Blacklist, while also developing some other projects behind the scenes. One such project right now is a missing persons procedural called Alert, which presumably could air at Fox and counts, ironically, Jamie Foxx as one of its executive producers.

Of course, don’t look at this three-year deal as some sort of sign that The Blacklist will be on for three more seasons. This is just Sony ensuring that they keep one of their more prolific writers and showrunners at the studio. There’s a chance that season 10 could be the final season of the series, but nothing is confirmed there as of yet. The only thing that did come out today is that another NBC show in New Amsterdam will be ending in season 5; the future of The Blacklist could very well depend on the creative for the end of this season / season 10 plus whatever the ratings end up being at the end of this.

The next new episode of The Blacklist season 9 is currently slated to air on NBC this Friday; we’ll have more on it soon.

