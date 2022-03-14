Abbott Elementary gets much-deserved season 2 renewal at ABC

Here’s something to feel very-much good about on this particular Monday: More Abbott Elementary is on the way!

In a post on Twitter (see below), the show announced with a “note” from Principal Coleman that the school-set comedy will be coming back for a season 2. This is hardly a shock, given that the series has performed reasonably well in the demo and also managed something quite rare: Being the rare network comedy that actually gets some mainstream buzz. We’ve heard from a number of people within the education sector that Abbott Elementary actually documents the experience better than most other shows out there. Also, the stories are fun and you’ve got memorable characters from top to bottom here.

Is the 2021-22 season a major step forward for network TV comedy? We don’t think we can paint with THAT broad a brush, but in between this show and then Ghosts over on CBS, we’ve got two solid reminders that the genre is still going strong. It mostly just comes down to having interesting ideas that are well-marketed and play to large audiences. School is one of those experiences that is almost universal; while not everyone out there has the same exact memory, it’s still something that is relatable on a number of different levels.

It’s far too early to tell when a season 2 of this show will premiere, but we’d love to get it back in the fall — not too long after the school year starts! Wouldn’t that be appropriate? More info on that should come out when all the networks have their upfront presentations in May. We’d also love more episodes for season 2, provided that’s not putting too much of a burden on the creative team.

After a brief hiatus, new episodes of Abbott Elementary will return to ABC on March 22. Get ready for that in advance!

What do you think about Abbott Elementary getting a season 2 renewal over at ABC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back around to get some additional updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Fresh off Ava Coleman's desk 😌 pic.twitter.com/6ZJjvScJkl — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) March 14, 2022

