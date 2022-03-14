The Bachelor finale spoilers: Will Clayton send Rachel, Gabby home?

Tonight on ABC, we’re going to see The Bachelor finale officially kick off — and also bring with it unprecedented levels of mess. There is so much drama that Clayton Echard has already caused, and it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better.

In the sneak peek below, you can see a sit-down between Clayton and host Jesse Palmer where he explains his feelings towards Susie, but also his plans for the upcoming Rose Ceremony. We’ve seen teases for this already, ones where he tells both Gabby and Rachel that he’s in love with them — and that he was intimate with both of them, as well. We’ve already seen some of the resulting pandemonium that comes along with this.

Is he about to send both Rachel and Gabby home? We’d be surprised based on the way he’s handling this situation. It feels instead like he wants them to stay, and thinks that the only way he can do that is full transparency. Yet, the irony here is that if he was fully transparent, both of them would probably want to leave. It’s clear to us that Susie is the person he’s the most in love with, but he may have already screwed that up based on how he acted towards her on last week’s episode. We do think he cares about Gabby and Rachel, but it may not be on the same level.

At the end of all of this, we’re prepared for Clayton to be one of the most-disliked leads we’ve had in a while. We’re not sure he will approach Juan Pablo levels, though, just because we think he’s got enough self-awareness to reflect on his mistakes and show some remorse. Yet, time will tell when it comes to that.

