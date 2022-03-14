Why is New Amsterdam ending on NBC after season 5?

Earlier today, the news was first revealed that New Amsterdam will be ending with its upcoming fifth season, slated to air in the 2022-23 season.

With that in mind, let’s get into the next question: Why is the show actually saying goodbye? When NBC first ordered the show, we’re sure that there were some out there who wanted to see it last for six or seven seasons. Still, five seasons is a pretty long run, and it’s nothing for anyone out there to be sad about.

When you think about the news that season 5 will be a shortened season, coupled with this final season news, we of course wonder if a part of the show concluding is performance-based. After all, the ratings for this season are down 18% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 3, and there is a tendency for shows like this to get more expensive as time goes on. Of course, we do blame NBC in part for this given that they haven’t done a whole lot to promote this season of New Amsterdam. They barely even post on the show’s official Twitter!

Creatively, we do also wonder if it was decided that this was the right time to end the series. This was clearly never meant to be one of those medical shows that went on forever, especially since there’s been such a clear arc for Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) from the start. At the beginning of the series, he was trying to save this hospital while simultaneously fighting for his life. We’ve seen things change a good bit since then, to the point that he is now looking to leave New Amsterdam to be with Helen in London. This final season does open the door for that to be his final destination, but clearly there’s a lot more work to be done in New York first. This final-season news will allow the writers to have proper direction as we get ourselves set for the end of the road.

Related – Be sure to get more on New Amsterdam, including a larger look at the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 5 coming down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







