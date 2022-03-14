The Bachelorette: Will Susie Evans from Clayton’s season be new lead?

As we prepare for The Bachelor finale to air over the next couple of days, why not go ahead and start to discuss the next Bachelorette? Given that production will likely kick off on the show pretty soon, they have to figure this out.

So who could the next lead be? While we’d love to see a full season starring Teddi, we do think the top contenders are all in the final three. More than likely, we’ll see Susie, Gabby, and Rachel be the top contenders. All three are interesting in their own right.

Based on public sentiment following this past episode, we do think most public sentiment is pointing towards seeing Susie get the gig. Unless she comes back and gets engaged to Clayton, she had an incredibly memorable and sympathetic exit, largely because of the way she was treated. We’ve seen women who get harshly rejected on the show get the role of Bachelorette before, with Becca Kufrin perhaps being the most famous example of this.

So while Susie seems like the most obvious candidate, we personally think that the most entertaining candidate here has to be Gabby. She’s one of the funniest contenders we’ve had in a while and, above all else, we like a lead with personality. After what she’s going through this season, she’d also take no prisoners when it comes to her men. She also has a super-memorable family and seems really well-liked both by the other contestants and Bachelor Nation. Why not give Gabby a chance?

Odds are, you will learn a little bit more about the next Bachelorette at some point by the end of this season on Tuesday night.

