The Bachelor finale spoilers: Clayton Echard’s dad gives some tough love

Entering The Bachelor finale, we didn’t quite expect for Clayton Echard’s dad to be one of the stars of the two episodes. Yet, here we are.

If you’ve seen a number of previews for this show over time, then you’ve probably seen clips of his father saying that he “screwed the pooch” with some of his choices. In the video sneak peek below, you can get a little more when it comes to context on what we’re talking about here. Clayton does his best to fill in his mom and dad all about what’s happened as of late, in particular Susie telling him that she couldn’t move forward if he’d been telling other women that he was in love with them. In the mind of Clayton’s parents, they more than understand where she is coming from!

Of course, everything within this preview serves as a reminder that there’s a clear difference between how people date in the real world and how they do on a show like this. In real life, nothing about Clayton’s behavior would be even remotely acceptable. Yet, we’ve seen people tell multiple contenders they love them in the past, and that’s without getting into the fantasy suites. Clayton wanted to do things the way he saw fit and that’s fine, but he also can’t be shocked that feelings get involved and because these relationships turn into ones in the real world, there may have been things Susie was not okay with.

Hopefully, Clayton’s dad offering some tough-love will at least allow him to see more of the error of his ways. Our big issue with Clayton isn’t so much that he told the other women he loved them, mostly because he’d never had that conversation with Susie beforehand. It’s about how he treated her after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor

What do you think is going to happen with Clayton on The Bachelor finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







