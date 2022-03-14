Billions season 6 episode 9 promo: Is Chuck now a villain?

There are a lot of fascinating things going down right now on Billions season 6, but it feels right to start with a Chuck Rhoades conversation. Is Paul Giamatti’s character turning out to be the real villain of the show?

This is a fascinating thing to think about given that on paper, it’s Chuck’s job to take down a lot of the bad actors and turn New York into a place that functions for everyone rather than just the rich. Of course, we also can’t forget about the wealth he has himself, plus the idea that so many of his conflicts towards Mike Prince feel a little personal in nature.

Chuck seems to be reveling in one of his major victories right now, with Prince missing out on the opportunity to have the Olympic Games in New York. While wealth was a motive for him, so was love — this was about more than just money for him. Both of these men are desperately trying to get back something that they lost, but neither one of them is doing the right thing to make it happen.

Of course, saying that Chuck is not a sympathetic figure does not necessarily mean that the billionaires are — this is a more complex situation than that. It just means that through all of his talk of “unlocking the city” and making it for everyone, Chuck seems to be just as much about scoring wins and being the knight in shining armor. Billions humanizes everyone when it is at its best, and we think that this week’s new episode is one that we desperately needed for that very reason. We have an added sense of perspective, and that’s something that we hadn’t quite felt before.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 6 episode 9?

Where do you think the story is going to go from here?

