NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 11: Who is the fake Callen?

Just in case the Callen story was not crazy enough on NCIS: Los Angeles, we got the events of season 13 episode 11 tonight.

So what did we see tonight? Think of it as a combination of a sci-fi novel with spy drama, as Chris O’Donnell’s character found himself in the very awkward position of speaking to himself. Or, what very much looked like himself.

Over the past couple of episodes, we’ve seen the idea of the Callen deep-fake rise to prominence, but this goes beyond what we even expected. Whoever is behind this has figured out a way to get a real/virtual Callen to have full-fledged conversations. What they want, and how dangerous this could be, is very much to be seen. It already does feel like they are out to draw out and/or hurt Anna, especially since Fake Callen has been coming out around situations tied to her on some level.

Of course, this version of Callen also had to show up by phone right when Kilbride and Nate Getz were getting an even better sense of his past; namely, how he was trained in Hetty’s program at a very early age to be the person he is now. It’s a delicate position the character is in here, given that almost his entire life has been a manipulation of sorts. Now, he’s also in a delicate position where someone is manipulating him. That’s gotta be a lot to take in, right?

If there is a real winner from the events of tonight’s episode, it is easily Chris O’Donnell as an actor. He basically gets to portray an evil-twin version of himself and as a general rule, we tend to think that this is something actors dream of doing the majority of the time on a long-running show.

What did you think about NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 11 overall?

