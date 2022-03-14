Winning Time season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Making moves, making money

Want to know a little bit more about Winning Time season 1 episode 3? Next week’s episode will all be about public reputations mixed with behind-the-scenes problems. We know that Dr. Buss may be working to turn the Los Angeles Lakers into an institution, but he will be spending much of his time on a knife’s edge. One wrong move and everything could sink into an abyss.

Ultimately, one of the biggest problems behind the scenes is that the team hasn’t turned a profit in years. Yet, Buss wants to turn the Lakers into an enormous spectacle, one where going to a game means you’re a part of the it crowd. How do you do that without pouring more money into the cause? There is that whole expression of “you gotta spend money to make money,” and we have a good feeling that we’re going to see it be a major part of the story you see coming up. Buss is not afraid of taking risks, and he’s going to put that into every part of the organization.

Of course, we’ll see some of these risks play out over time. Pat Riley will be a part of it. Trusting his players will be another part of it. Turning a franchise around is not just about doing one thing; it’s about working around the clock to set a number of little things in motion. Making Magic Johnson into a star is a part of that. It’s a big difference than what’s happening with the modern-day Lakers and LeBron James. He came there a star. A lot of this is building up the franchise from the ground up.

So how raw and real are things going to get moving forward? For us, this is just one major point of curiosity that we have.

