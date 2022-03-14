Outlander season 6 episode 3 promo: Will Roger save Henri-Christian?

Next week on Outlander season 6 episode 3 there is going to be a LOT of drama — and also a dangerous situation for Roger MacKenzie.

So what is at the center of “Temperance” for him? An effort to save Fergus and Marsali’s baby Henri-Christian, who is in a basket heading down the stream … and towards a waterfall. Will the baby survive? How worried should we be?

If the show is going in the direction of the Diana Gabaldon books here, then (spoiler alert!) the baby will survive this situation and Roger will work to help care for them after the fact. We don’t want to go too far down the road beyond just that. We also know that Fergus is going to be going through a rather hard time. That will continue moving forward, but the think about Fraser’s Ridge is that it is, in its best days, a community full of people who love each other. They will fight for each other in the best and worst days.

As for Claire, the promo below strongly indicates that she’s going to have her hands full in a totally different way, as she works to ensure that Tom Christie is okay after requiring medical attention. This entire story is a reminder that Claire is duty-bound as a doctor to help people, even those who are far from likable. Tom’s going to continue being a thorn in the side of the family however long he is around. That much is clear, and we imagine that things are going to get even more contentious as he tries to use his own influence to bring people to his side and then away from Jamie and Claire.

