Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, March 13?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO — and beyond just that, is it actually starting at its proper time?

Let’s just say that there is a cause for some celebration here: The late-night comedy is going to be on. Not only that, but it will start at 11:00 p.m. on the dot! There’s no strangeness this time in terms of when it’s airing or how long it will be; we’re just going to see the show that we love take on some more important topics in the world. We’re anticipating a main segment that is somewhat off the beaten path again, even if there are a few minutes devoted to the situation in Eastern Europe.

We do think that in general, it is rather strange that Last Week Tonight hasn’t devoted more time to Zelensky or what is going on overseas, mostly because they often tend to run with all global stories. We know that they’ve covered Russia in the past for other segments, so maybe they don’t feel the need to be too repetitive. Of course, there may also be a larger reason for this in that they are compiling information for a more thorough story down the road — they don’t want to spend thirty minutes a week right now on a situation that is ever-evolving.

Another reason why they’ve devoted so much time to other subjects, at least so far, may be due to the fact they’ve been preparing these other segments for weeks and they are about important issues — ones that aren’t getting much press elsewhere.

One more thing to note — following Last Week Tonight, you’re going to get to see the premiere of Game Theory with Bomani Jones at 11:30. As a long-time Bomani fan, we’re thrilled to check this out.

