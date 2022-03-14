Where is Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles? Did Linda Hunt leave the show?

Where is Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles? Did Linda Hunt actually leave the show? We know that this question is out there. Of course, that question has been out there more or less for years.

At this point, we think it’d be silly to sit here and say that the actress is ever going to be a full-time part of the series again. She makes a few appearances here and there, and for the rest of the time the writers revel in the myth of Hetty. She’s a character who lives in the shadows and likes to be seen pulling strings in the most unusual ways. If Linda isn’t around all the time, constantly referencing her is the show’s way of honoring the character.

Of course, we do think that we’ll be seeing Hetty still on-screen in the future — it’s hard to know for sure when that will be in advance, but no one has said that Hunt is gone for good. Our hope is that she will at least appear in this capacity until the series is over, no matter when that is. We know there have been rumors about season 13 being the last one, but we’re cautiously optimistic we’ll be getting at least one more. It feels a little too late at this point to shudder the show without it getting some sort of proper farewell.

The easiest one-for-one comparison to make right now with Hetty is that of NCIS star David McCallum. Of course, we wish we had more of him than we’re getting, but we’re absolutely thrilled that he graces the screen whenever possible. (There’s usually some sort of news in advance of it happening.)

Do you wish you were getting more of Linda Hunt as Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

