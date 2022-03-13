Is Euphoria new tonight on HBO? The complicated season 3 future

Is Euphoria new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’re going to be diving more into that, plus also looking at what could be a very ambiguous future for the premium-cable hit.

First and foremost, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. We are a couple of weeks removed from the season 2 finale and with that in mind, we are now facing a really long wait. Everything at present is up in the air when it comes to the premiere date, the story, and almost everything and everything in between.

So why are things so shrouded in mystery? A lot of it is due to the current shape of the story. We would assume that season 3 would start with another school year, but how far does the writing take these characters? Do you allow them to graduate? Or, do you try to stretch this out for another couple of seasons? There’s also the question here about whether or not you follow these characters whenever they do end up graduating from the show.

As for some other questions, one of the big ones is whether or not the main players will remain the same. Like we’ve said over the past few weeks, Kat had very little to do in season 2. Is that going to change? Meanwhile, will we continue to see a lot more of Cassie after the big season she just had? We know that Sam Levinson can be somewhat collaborative, so we think that the writing of season 3 could be somewhat fluid. The ideas that are there in the early going may not necessarily be the same ideas that are there in the end.

