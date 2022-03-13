We expected there to be a lot of surprises entering Killing Eve season 4 episode 4 on AMC+ this weekend. What we didn’t expect was to see Eve and Helene kiss.

So how did this moment come about? What could it lead to from here? Rest assured, there is quite a bit for us to think about here…

So how did it happen? This whole exchange between the two started off as a cat-and-mouse game, one where each one of them thought they were the cat. Helene tried to seduce Eve, only for Eve to then try to seduce her back. It was just awkward at first (especially the scene in the bathtub), but it became rather dramatic after the fact.

What Helene was able to uncover here was that Eve is very attracted to this life, the danger, and the thrill of the chase. She seems to be ready and quite willing to exploit that. Meanwhile, Eve seems to be rolling along with it, thinking that she can play into Helene’s hands. We do think there is an attraction here, but not where Helene is some replacement for Eve. We don’t think it’s any coincidence the kiss happens after Helene mentions that she got Villanelle out of prison. Even if Eve is responsible for putting her in there, we think she’s also grateful to know she’s not in that spot anymore.

What did you think about the events of Killing Eve season 4 episode 4, especially the Eve / Helene kiss?

