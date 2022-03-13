Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we about to get a chance to dive further into season 2 episode 12? There are a few things to talk through here, especially since the network has made a lot of us confused with its schedule as of late.

Luckily, here is where we come with some good news: There is an installment on the air tonight! You’ll see “Somewhere Over the Hudson” starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This will be a big episode for a few different reasons, starting with a familiar face in Josh Cooke (Dexter) guest starring. Like so many other characters we’ve seen over the years, this is a guy who will desperately need the help of Robyn McCall to get out of a difficult situation. Whether or not she’ll be able to really lend a helping hand remains to be seen.

Below, take a look at the full season 2 episode 12 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

“Somewhere Over the Hudson” – McCall helps a mob accountant, Bert Singer (Josh Cooke), scour the city for a lost ledger of evidence he must provide to the FBI in exchange for entrance into the Federal Witness Protection Program. Also, Mel frets over how to tell her best friend, who comforted her for years about Harry’s death, that Harry never died at all, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the real themes of this episode is going to be second chances. Singer is going to be doing what he can to make amends for his past and turn over a new leaf. Yet, he’s going to need some help in order to that. Be prepared for a lot of action and drama — aren’t these two of the things we love the most with this show?

