The Walking Dead season 11 episode 13 spoilers: Enter Riverbend

Curious to learn more about The Walking Dead season 11 episode 13? There are a handful of things that stand out about this. Take, for starters, the opportunity to learn more about another part of this world. We’re getting to see a community known as Riverbend in this episode, and it’s one that will also connect with a couple of other characters in Gabriel and Aaron.

This episode, in general, should fulfill something that we’ve seen a lot of this season already — new challenges for established characters. We’re getting to see them in environments we really haven’t before!

To get a few more details all about this show and what’s coming up, just check out the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 13 synopsis:

Maggie, Lydia and Elijah help a stranger from another community called Riverbend; they run into Aaron, who tells them about a mission he embarked on with Gabriel as emissaries for the Commonwealth.

The promo below offers up a little bit more insight as to how this will all unfold — plus, some of the chaos that is inevitably going to come. This should be a good episode to get some answers to a few questions, and maybe raise some others at the same time. We are officially now past the halfway point of the second part of the final season. With that in mind, we tend to think that things are going to get even crazier from here on out!

(Of course, we do think it’s hard to imagine this show having THAT much closure when you think about the two different spin-offs that are coming. One will be with Daryl and Carol, and we just learned about the Maggie / Negan show this past week.)

Related – Check out some other news in regards to The Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 11 episode 13?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back to get some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







