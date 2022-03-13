Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7 promo: Tommy’s big risks

We’ve learned a number of things about Tommy Egan through Power and of course Power Book IV: Force, but one of the biggest ones is simple: He’s a man without fear. He’ll do whatever it takes to get the job done.

However, there are some real issues that can come with this: Namely, putting himself in too much danger. He can get tunnel vision, and that’s when he needs some people to call him out. They are looking after him, even if he may be a little too transfixed on the moment to see it.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below in the event you want our take on this past episode. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates on the way that we won’t want you to miss.

In a new promo for next week’s new episode (watch here), you can see some of that go down. Liliana does her best to tell Tommy that he can’t push a part of his operation forward too much at once, and there’s another moment where he starts to doubt someone close to him. Is that Liliana? Claudia? That’s currently up in the air, but we know that he’s working hard to ensure that his Dahlia plan gets going. He sees the money in it, and doesn’t seem to be altogether concerned about anything else.

Unfortunately, there’s more danger out there than even he knows. Take, for example, JP’s son D-Mac working for Jenard, or the idea that Walter Flynn at some point could just decide to try and wipe him from this Earth. Sure, we’re not THAT worried about Walter right now, but he does seem to at least have a lot of people in his organization.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







