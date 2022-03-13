Killing Eve season 4 episode 5 spoilers: What’s next for Eve, Helene?

As you prepare for Killing Eve season 4 episode 5 on AMC+ next week, it goes without saying that there’s going to be drama. We also have to wonder what in the world Villanelle would say about what just happened between Eve and Helene.

The two women kissing at the end of episode 4 represents a lot of different things within the world of this show. It comes after Helene (correctly) identifies that to Eve, love is suffering — and she loves the pain and the thrill of the chase. We also think a part of her is happy that she got Villanelle out, even if she is the one who locked her up in the first place.

The promo below gives you a small taste of what is coming up next, including that the relationship between Eve and Helene is not some flash-in-the-pan thing. Eve may be continuing this along for multiple reasons — she may think it gets her closer to answers, just like she may think she can manipulate Helene. Yet, Helene probably thinks the same thing about her.

What we wonder is what Villanelle is going to do when she finds out about all of this. We all know that she likes to be the target of Eve’s obsession — this is not going to be an easy thing for her to take, right? We all know that “rational” is not typically how Jodie Comer’s character responds to most things.

