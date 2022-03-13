1932 trailer: When will it be unveiled for ‘1883 season 2’ at Paramount+?

If you watched the entirety of 1883 season 1, then you know that the stage has been set in a pretty fantastic way for 1932. This is set to be a follow-up of sorts to the past Paramount+ prequel, and we’re sure that we’ll be hearing a lot more about it over the coming months.

What are we talking about here? Think in terms of casting details, possible crossovers with Yellowstone, and potential promos and teasers. Of course, we’re going to be waiting a long time to see most of it. Remember that we are talking here about a show that does not have a firmly-established start date and beyond just that, doesn’t even have an official start of production.

At the moment, the thing that we would say to expect the most is quite simple: Some good stuff later this fall. We think the next few months will be spent watching the show get developed behind the scenes. Paramount+ will take their time mostly because they can. There is no real reason to rush anything along here, just as there is no real reason for them to make any big announcements.

When the 1932 trailer does drop, we think there will be a few things debuted during it. We’ll see some of that generation of Duttons, get a good sense of the ranch as a whole, and then beyond just that, understand more what sort of challenges are out there. We know that this is the Great Depression and with that in mind, there’s a struggle going on everywhere. The ranch may be fairly established at this point, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some instability. We also tend to think that there’s a LONG recurring theme of people in this show who are constantly out to take over the land. That’s never going to change.

