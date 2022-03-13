Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we going to have a chance to see more stories straight from Dutton Ranch?

There are a number of interesting things to get to in terms of scoop on the show here but, unfortunately, we have to start things off with the following: There is no new episode tonight. There won’t be one for quite some time. Based on some comments from cast members over the past several days, no one has even seen a script yet for the upcoming season!

Yet, we can share at least a few pieces of news within this article, starting with confirmation that some familiar faces will return! We reported earlier this week that Jefferson White (Jimmy) will be back for more of the show, even though the character was seemingly off to the 6666 Ranch with Emily at the end of last season. Be prepared to see more of Emily as well, as Kathryn Kelly was recently promoted to series regular.

Also, this week we learned that you will also be seeing more of Ryan Bingham as Walker, which also means that we’re going to have a chance to see more of the character’s music. Those two things come hand in hand.

Are there some new characters also coming down the road?

At this point, we absolutely believe that this is going to be the case! One of the things the show does best is gradually introduce some new faces.

Of course, we also are going to have an opportunity over the coming months to get some more teases on 1932. Remember that this is another prequel that is coming to Paramount+ down the road and based on some current indications, it’s going to be a spiritual successor-of-sorts to 1883, which wrapped up a handful of weeks ago.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 when it premieres?

