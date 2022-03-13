Saturday Night Live: Rosalía performs ‘Chicken Teriyaki’

Rosalía was the musical guest on tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live, and she wanted to make an impression right away.

We’ll be honest here from the start in saying that we’re not altogether familiar with her music — we found ourselves having to look up the lyrics to “Chicken Teriyaki” pretty fast. This is one of her more well-known tracks, and she did deliver a lot of energy on the small SNL stage. This was not an altogether easy performance to do thanks to the lighting and the staging — she also had to get the energy right.

Did she deliver? Unless you just don’t like this particular brand of music, we’d absolutely say that she did. There weren’t any mistakes and she looked more than comfortable on the stage. In general her music is a mix of reggaeton and a number of other influences — she does have some slower ballads and with that in mind, it opened the door for a lot of different stuff that she could bring to the table for performance #2 a little bit later in the night.

In general, we think SNL will probably do Rosalia wonders when it comes to getting more mainstream attention. We would imagine that there are a number of viewers for tonight’s episode who were not altogether familiar with her in advance.

With her second performance…

Rosalia did decide to slow things down, offering viewers up a chance to further experience everything that she brought to the table. She’s got incredible range; beyond just that, kudos for being able to sing through most of the performance in that massive coat. That couldn’t easy to move around in!

