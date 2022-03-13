Where is Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live? Is he leaving SNL?

Where is Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live tonight? Should you be worried that he is leaving SNL? Just in case, once more, you find yourself wondering, we’re happy to share what we know within this piece.

First and foremost, there is no evidence that Pete is leaving the show — there are still several episodes to go this season, and we know that he is also working on a movie project. Is his exit tied somehow to what’s going on with Kanye West? We’re sure that interpretation is out there, but that may not be 100% the case. The comedian has had no problem poking fun at himself and his life before, and Kim Kardashian has already acknowledged him on multiple occasions as a significant other.

We’re sure that Pete, from the moment he returns, knows quite well that all of this stuff will be acknowledged. If and when that moment happens, we’ll be here to break it down. We still think that, more so than his status for the past couple of weeks, the big question is his status for next season. Are we about to see Pete move on entirely from the show? At this point, we’d understand if that question starts to float around out there. He’s been around for a long time and even in the past, he debated his future on the show.

If Pete is not seen during the episode tonight, rest assured he’ll be back eventually. Since there is a hiatus following the Zoe Kravitz episode, that should give him ample opportunity to finish up whatever he is doing and make it back to Studio 8H. Remember that Kate McKinnon had a similar exit from the show earlier this season, and it’s becoming more common.

