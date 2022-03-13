Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 15)

Who won the Veto today in the Big Brother Canada 10 house? It feels like we can call this one a case of most of the players facing off with a single person.

To be specific, today that person was Moose. He was put on the block by Head of Household Kyle alongside Stephanie, and we know that he was labeled his primary target. There’s a lot going on here but ultimately, Moose played a little too hard over the past week or so and there were multiple people talking about him before Kyle even got into power.

Joining the nominees in the Veto today were Gino, Josh, and then Betty, and if any of them won it, they would probably not use it — or potentially save Stephanie, but even that felt unlikely. Yet, a nominee won the Veto in both of the first two competitions. With the HoH not playing in the Canadian version of the show, it tends to tip the scales more in the direction of the people actually in danger.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and get to the winner: Moose! Despite the odds being stacked against him now, this is going to be hilarious. Kyle put so much energy into trying to take him out and now, he has to figure out another plan. Maybe it’s Betty versus Stephanie and if that is the case, there could be a lot of drama with that as well.

Showmance update

Hermon and Stephanie made out tonight, just in case you were wondering. We’re sure that there will be a ten-minute segment all about that at some point down the road. Maybe they were inspired by that Ika – Demetres segment on Thursday night’s show?

