Outlander season 6 episode 3 spoilers: A look towards ‘Temperance’

Following this weekend’s installment, do you want an early look towards Outlander season 6 episode 3? The title here is “Temperance,” and the source of much of the drama could be the current state of one Fraser’s Ridge.

While there was certainly some conflict in the region even prior to the arrival of Tom Christie, we can’t sit here and say that his presence has made life easier. Instead, it’s only made things more tumultuous as there have been disputes over religious philosophies, temperaments, and a shole lot more. Fergus is going to feel some of these issues in a surprising way, while Claire moving forward will have a rather unusual patient in Tom himself.

For a few more details now on the story ahead, be sure to check out the full Outlander season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

Fergus worries about his new son’s quality of life when the baby is bullied by superstitious Protestants. Claire performs surgery on Tom’s hand.

One other thing that makes the Christie storyline so fascinating right now is that it’s coming while the Frasers are bracing for the Revolutionary War; effectively, it is making them have to juggle these short-term and long-term problems all at once. Claire, meanwhile, is continuing to deal with her trauma from the end of season 5 and it’s a lot to take on. This season could prove somewhat unpredictable, and that is saying something given that Claire, Roger, and Bree all know to some extent where the story is going. Of course, that is provided that nothing gets messed up along the way.

The saddest thing about this episode is probably just where it stands in the season. When it’s over, there are only going to be five left! We are already a solid quarter of the way through season 6. Let’s just go ahead and be happy season 7 is going to start very soon…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







