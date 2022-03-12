When Calls the Heart season 9 video: Erin Krakow on episode 2, beyond

In just over 24 hours When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 2 is set to arrive on the Hallmark Channel! So what are we expecting? Thing plenty of romance, drama, and just about everything else we would want from the world of Hope Valley. This is a show that tends to bring out all sorts of emotions, and we absolutely do not want this to change.

While the undercurrents of the series and the writing may remain the same throughout season 9, one thing could prove to be very-much different: Hope Valley itself. In the video below you can see Erin Krakow and many other characters indicate how this is the season of change for the community. With more cars in town comes, of course, more people, busier streets, and more technology in general. There are advances that could prove to be very important to the town, but that doesn’t mean everyone is immediately accepting.

With new people, of course, comes new shows, and that could give a part of the story some new energy moving forward. There are always going to be characters coming and going from this world, and we hope that each one brings something that we haven’t seen before. (Of course, we do still miss some who have left over the years — especially Dr. Carson, given that his exit feels so fresh.)

By the end of episode 2, one major change in Hope Valley could be wrapped up — the search for the new Mayor! Getting someone elected is of course important to establishing much of what the community could look and feel like moving forward. It impacts almost everything from the town’s philosophy to what parts of the community are emphasized insofar as development goes. Sunday serves as the beginning to a much larger story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see on When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 2?

Share all of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







