Euphoria season 3: Should it be more than eight episodes?

We know that we have a long time to wait still until Euphoria season 3 arrives on HBO, so we’ve got plenty of time to discuss a few different things pertaining to the show.

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s start by saying that making this show is different than a lot of other ones out there. Because Sam Levinson is the writer and director for the series, it limits somewhat how much can be done and how quickly these episodes can get made. It’s one of the reasons why there are rumors out there that the next season may not premiere until we get around to 2024.

Of course, this also works as an explanation as to why we will probably not get more than eight episodes for the upcoming season. We understand that one of the main criticisms for season 2 was quite simple: The pacing was rather slow, and a few good chunks of the final episode were spent watching a variation of a number of things we’d already seen. We do think there should be some even deeper stories and opportunities to see a LOT more content. That’s especially true when you think about characters like Kat, who were sidelined for big chunks of season 2 regardless of what the reasoning for it was. (Yes, we know there are rumors aplenty.)

Ultimately, we don’t think the solution here is going to be more episodes. Instead, it may take a restructuring of Euphoria itself as a television series. Our hope is that we see Levinson and the producers try to find a different balance between aesthetic and the actual plot; we like that the show wants to try new things visually, but we’d also love to see things progress more than they did at times during season 2.

