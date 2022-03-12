Legends of Tomorrow season 7 hits Netflix; season 8 renewal strategy?

We’re basically only a week and a half removed from the Legends of Tomorrow season 7 finale arriving on The CW. With that in mind, we’re surprised as anyone to report that the full season is already on Netflix!

As some of you out there know, it took a little more time for season 6 to hit Netflix and while CW shows are notorious for arriving on the streaming service pretty fast, this feels faster than most. Ultimately, we do think there are reasons for it, and much it begins with what could be a smart strategy for the folks at Warner Bros. TV behind the scenes.

At the moment, the Caity Lotz-led superhero show is very much on the bubble, despite having an excellent finale that also features the debut of Donald Faison as Booster Gold. We think there are ample reasons to renew it, but there’s a lot of uncertainty behind the scenes at The CW these days. With rumors of a sale, they have been less interested in issuing some early renewals than we’ve seen from them in the past. That is requiring us to be a little more patient all across the board, and they could potentially renew fewer shows than usual.

Legends actually did perform better in season 7 (at least in the live numbers) than it did in season 6. They also don’t have to spend money anymore on Nate Heywood’s Steel costume. (Not that they used it much anyway.) There are reasons aplenty to bring the show back for one more go, even if that does turn out to be the final season. Even though we’ve seen Legends bring characters in and out throughout its run and theoretically it could go on forever, we don’t think that’s going to happen. We just want it to have a proper goodbye at this point, whether that be in season 8 or some other time down the road.

