The Rookie season 4 episode 16 spoilers: When reality TV becomes real

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Rookie season 4 episode 16 play out — let’s just say that this story is so much more than what a number of characters bargained for.

We’ve seen in the past the Nathan Fillion drama dive into the waters of true crime. Now, we’re seeing them go in a slightly different direction as they explore reality television. Officer Thorsen wants to show people who he really is and with that, he signs on for a reality show. Of course, nothing goes according to plan and with that, we have our jumping-off point for the show at large.

To get a few more details about what’s coming up, be sure to check out our full The Rookie season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Real Crime” – Desperate to reset the way the world sees him, Officer Thorsen reluctantly decides to be a part of a reality show to help rebrand his image, only to be thrust back into yet another deadly situation. With cameras rolling, the show’s producer is found murdered and the team must investigate before Aaron is made suspect number one, on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MARCH 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Rookie is far from the first show to take a satirical look at reality TV production — UnREAL perhaps did it most famously, and Fox had their own version of it earlier this season courtesy of The Big Leap. If you are still looking for the most humorous example of it, though, we highly recommend the episode of Psych titled “Shawn and the Real Girl.” It’s a remarkable spoof of The Bachelor that is both unbelievably funny and silly beyond words.

