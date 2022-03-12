The Boys season 3 trailer is violent, crazy, and without dialogue

Today, Amazon finally released their first trailer for the upcoming The Boys season 3 and we can say that, in general, this is not what we expected at all.

So what makes it stand out? For starters, there’s basically no real dialogue in the entire thing. Instead, the backdrop is the music of Imagine Dragons and most of the alternative sounds from exploding bodies, laser vision, and some pretty horrible things in general. The special effects here are top-notch, though, and this serves as a perfect reminder that some of the craziest stuff here is still to come.

The biggest surprise in all of this is of course the sight of Billy Butcher with laser-vision, giving him a power that seems to be somewhat similar to Cyclops from the X-Men. He seems to be moving into a space where he wants to fight fire with fire when it comes to super-powers. He’s too full of rage over everything that Homelander has done, in particular when it comes to taking his family away from him. How far will this journey take him? Well, we’re hoping that we get a chance to find out very soon.

As for the rest of the story, we get little glimpses in here of crazy action, romance, and some new faces including Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead) as Crimson Countess and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. He’s going to be the most high-profile addition to the season, and someone who will drive forward the story in some significant, Earth-shattering ways.

You can watch the full trailer over here, but remember that with its heavy amount of violence and gore this is definitely not safe-for-work material.

What are you the most excited to see on The Boys season 3?

