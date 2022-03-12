The Boys season 3 trailer is about to drop; when?

If you are like us, you are eagerly aware that The Boys season 3 is coming in June — but there’s some other great stuff coming beforehand. Take, for starters, the launch of the first full trailer.

In a post on Twitter today, the show’s official account made it clear (thanks in part to Karl Urban as Billy Butcher) that the full preview is coming tomorrow. There’s been a lot of hype for this season in a number of different ways and yet, we haven’t seen many of the main characters in action in quite some time.

Watch our The Boys season 2 finale review below! Take a look below to get our thoughts on the end of this past season. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have more reviews and other updates the moment the show returns.

There are a few different things that we know about season 3 already, and a number of them start with the glorious appearance of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. He’s going to be one of the most prominent new additions this time around and he will represent an earlier era of superheroes. He’s one of the first celebrity heroes and like Homelander, we imagine he’s not quite what people think.

Elsewhere, prepare for Hughie to work with Victoria Neuman, who we know already is going to be a major part of this season in her own way. There are some early teases that suggest that Butcher could be getting superpowers; is this going to be a way to fight fire with fire? It’s at least something to think about for the time being.

In general, expect action, humor, and also some incredible jaw-dropping moments. This is yet another evolution of the crazy The Boys stories that you’ve seen so far; so where will it all end?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

What do you most want to see featured in The Boys season 3 trailer?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around to get all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

We're makin' you sweat just a bit more. pic.twitter.com/XyfnTmTN0Q — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 11, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







