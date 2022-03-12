Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6: Who could die next?

At midnight Starz is poised to debut Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6, and now seems like the perfect time to raise some big questions!

We know that death is fundamental to every single part of this franchise, and we’ve certainly seen a lot of characters killed off over time. With that in mind, it does seem like this is a good time to wonder if someone else is going to be taken out soon. Below, we’ve got some candidates we’re worried about based, at least, on where the story is right now…

Liliana – We’re going to be nervous about this character until we hear something about Audrey Esparza being promoted to series regular. We love her on this show, but it’s also clear that she’s a marked woman thanks to the Serbian mob. There’s a reason why Tommy told her to get out of the city!

Jenard – We’ve got a war being set up slowly between him and his brother Diamond over control of the CBI. Right now things are tense, but they could explode if Tommy ever learns that he was the one who tried to kill him at the end of this past episode.

Gloria – We don’t want this, but if Vic decides to keep seeing her, we could see Walter Flynn doing something horrible like ordering a hit out on her.

Paulie – We do think there’s a chance someone from within the Flynn operation could die soon. However, we don’t think there’s a particularly good chance it’s going to be one of the Flynns themselves right now. Paulie’s an interesting candidate since the drug trade is directly impacting his son and he could speak out about that very thing.

Do you think we’re going to see a major character die entering Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 6?

