The Bachelor finale spoilers: Clayton Echard & a ‘surprise announcement’?

We know that The Bachelor finale is poised to be a two-night event on ABC this Monday and Tuesday. It’s also clear that we are gearing up for one of the messiest final episodes we’ve seen. Clayton could end up sending both Gabby and Rachel home at the next Rose Ceremony — he really should since he was clearly more in love with Susie than either of them.

Oh, and of course there are questions about whether he will end up alone in the months after the season. Remember that Clayton’s season apparently doesn’t end the night of the show; heck, it could still be ongoing. He’s receiving a lot of backlash over the past week due to his behavior towards Susie, and we’re sure the live finale will address some of that.

So is there a surprise beyond all of that? The synopsis below suggests so…

“2610B” – After a rollercoaster season like none other, “The Bachelor” himself, Clayton Echard, returns to face the three women he fell in love with. Jesse Palmer will guide emotional conversations throughout the evening as the bombshell conclusion to Clayton’s season plays out. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it all goes down LIVE. Plus, an exciting surprise announcement that no one will see coming on the finale of “The Bachelor,” TUESDAY, MARCH 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Judging from the fact that this surprise is “exciting,” the easy guess is that it’s tied to the next Bachelorette. However, don’t we all see an announcement coming there? This is when the show always reveals this sort of thing. There isn’t really any sort of surprise that is going to come from that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor right now

What do you most want to see on The Bachelor finale, and what do you imagine this big announcement is?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates all about the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







