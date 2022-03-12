Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: New Veto players! (day 15)

As we prepare for the rest of day 15 in the Big Brother Canada 10 house, one event will take center stage: The Veto!

Of course, this Veto is going to be particularly fascinating just because of Head of Household Kyle’s decision to 1) get crazy with power and 2) nominate people like Moose and Stephanie, who were once his allies, for eviction. Moose is the target and while he’s made mistakes in the game, at the same time he wasn’t about to turn on Kyle immediately. Meanwhile, Kyle, thanks to his paranoia, has easily made himself a target for next week.

Kyle can’t play in the Veto today, so that raises the likelihood further that Moose will walk away with it. So who is he up against? Think in terms of Betty, Gino, and Josh. All things considered, this is not an amazing draw for Moose — Betty will almost certainly have an incentive to try, since she may realize she could be a replacement nominee otherwise. Gino and Josh, meanwhile, on paper could be good in some physical comps. The real point here is that none of these three would save Moose if they won — Josh may end up saving Stephanie, but that’s because he was picked by her. He may also decide to not try that hard to win it at all.

The Veto should be later today, and pending a Moose win, we get a feeling that Kyle is going to get his wish of getting him gone from the game this week. Of course, with that being said he’s also burned some bridges over the past few days. It could take him some time to recover from that once his HoH reign is over come Thursday night.

