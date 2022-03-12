Outlander season 6 episode 2 spoilers: More on Roger the minister

There are certainly a handful of things to be prepared for on Outlander season 6 episode 2, but one of the most intriguing ones could be Roger settling more into a new role: Minister. This was not a path you would have likely expected a season ago and yet, it makes a good bit of sense for a few different reasons.

Take, for starters, the need for Richard Rankin’s character to have a proper role on Fraser’s Ridge. Beyond just that, of course, there also should be a counterpoint to Tom Christie in the area. Roger is a practical man and yet, he understands the role of faith in society. He has an important perspective that he can impart on others, and this could lead to some exceptional storytelling coming up.

Speaking on this subject, and on some possible tension between Roger and Bree coming up, here is what Rankin had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

There’s a mixture of reasons as to why and how Roger’s fallen into that. One, through necessity, because there was that vacuum needing filling on the Ridge for a man of faith to help people. More so for Roger, it’s on a practical level than one of faith. He feels that he can step into that role and he can help people and he can do some good there. He was raised by a minister. He’s resisted going down that path. But he has lived it, he has the experience, he has the knowledge, which he can put into a practical use rather than it being one of staunch faith, which is what Tom Christie [Mark Lewis Jones] is. Roger’s approaching it from a different place, a place of being able to help the community. Had you asked him, I don’t think he would ever have said that that was a path that he would have went down. It causes a little bit of friction at home. Not too much. But they have just found this new peace between their family and their household. And now, Bree and Roger realize just how much of a commitment it will be to minister on the Ridge, and that’s going to take a little bit away from the Mackenzie household. So we’ll see where that takes us.

Odds are, it’s going to take all of us to some unexpected and much-needed places, and ones that could be necessary to preserve the future of the Ridge. We’re only one episode into the season, but it is already fair to estimate that things are going to get worse LONG before they ever get better.

What do you want to see from Roger, plus many other characters, moving into Outlander season 6 episode 2?

