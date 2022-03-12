Big Sky season 2 episode 12 promo: Final showdown with Cassie, Ronald!

Next week’s Big Sky season 2 episode 12 is going to be one for the ages; after all, it looks like we’re nearing the end of the road for Ronald.

From the start of the show, it’s looked as though this character was being set up to be a Big Bad for at least a reasonable period of time; yet, we never thought it would last this long. We thought he’d die at the end of season 1 but, somehow, he managed to escape … only to then be captured by Wolf Legarski. He’s been the cat with nine lives, but also the most dangerous and murderous person in this world.

Given that Ronald is responsible for the death of Cassie’s father, it only makes sense that it would be her who is involved in what looks to be the final showdown. The promo below even describes the situation as such. Cassie and Ronald are going to square off, and it looks like a “who lives, who dies” sort of story at this point.

Now that we’ve said that … we have a hard time imagining that Cassie is going to die. She’s such an important character in this world. Also, how in the world is that going to be satisfying for anyone out there? We think that it is time for Ronald to go; no doubt, he’s been a fearsome foe. We just don’t think there’s really all that much that can be done with the character at this point. What else is there for us to see that we haven’t seen before? Are there any other ways that we can really be surprised?

In the end, let’s hope for Big Sky to give us some answers here — and, if Ronald dies, fingers crossed that this sends the story in an exciting new direction.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 12?

