Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 spoilers: SVU alum to appear

For those of you who love to see Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime expand their connectivity, this story is for you!

This week, NBC announced that former SVU cast member Dann Florek is going to be appearing on the upcoming April 7 episode of the Christopher Meloni series. TVLine confirmed that Florek’s Donald Cragen is going to prove essential to the Stabler storyline. Here’s the official synopsis:

“[When] Donnelly’s (Denis Leary) version of events don’t match up to what Stabler remembers about his father’s heroic rescue on the job, Stabler turns to his friend and mentor Donald Cragen for help sorting out the truths from the lies.”

This is the second time we’ll be seeing the Cragen character in this universe in the past year; remember that he also made an appearance in the recent 500th episode of SVU. This is a significant nod to the past, and we’re sure those who remember the earlier days of Stabler will appreciate it.

As for everyone else, in general we think there’s going to be a lot of exciting stuff coming with Leary having this big arc on the show. We’d argue that this is the most ambiguous arc that we’ve seen so far within the world of Organized Crime. With the Richard Wheatley arcs, for example, everything was pretty clear from the get-go in terms of the danger around him. Now, we have a feeling that things are going to shift and evolve.

There is another new episode of Organized Crime airing on NBC this coming Thursday. The same can be said for every other show in the franchise, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next new Organized Crime episode

What do you want to see from Dann Florek on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2?

Do you want to see some other SVU alum on board moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back to get some more updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







