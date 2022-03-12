NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 13 spoilers: Bill Goldberg returning

There are a couple of things worth noting right now when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 13, airing on March 27.

Where should we start? How about with the fact that it is the first of TWO episodes airing on that night! If recall, back in January there were plans to have a couple of installments airing back to back. Since that didn’t happen, we may be getting it at this point to try and make up for it.

Now, let’s get to the other news here: Bill Goldberg is going to be back in this episode as Lance Hamilton. He’s one of those great recurring characters who can come off the bench at any given point, and love that the show is able to find a way to bring him on even with everything else that he has going on.

If you do want a few more details now on what to expect story-wise, go ahead and view the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Bonafides” – When DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton’s partner is killed, Sam dons his previous undercover persona of “Switch” to find the culprit. Also, Kensi, Deeks, Roundtree and Kilbride work to catch an aerospace engineer who stole classified Navy schematics, on the first of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, March 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

It doesn’t necessarily seem like there’s anything in this episode that will matter beyond the case of the week, but isn’t there still a chance for some great stuff in here regardless? If nothing else, you know that there’s going to get a lot of action anytime Goldberg shows up.

