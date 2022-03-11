Charmed season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Embracing destiny

Following the big premiere tonight, are you curious in advance about Charmed season 4 episode 2 airing next week?

There is no denying at this point that we’re in a totally different era of the series. There’s no other way to frame it. Macy is gone, there’s a new Charmed One, and both Mel and Maggie are forced to adapt. Doing this, however, will not come easy. It’s hard to accept someone new into the circle, while at the same time the newcomer may not be altogether eager to be there, either. Accepting destiny is not always an easy thing, and we imagine that this could prove to be a source of relative conflict for at least the immediate future.

Below, you can check out the full Charmed season 4 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

RESISTANCE IS FUTILE – As the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) comes to terms with her powers, she finds herself resistant to accepting her destiny. Mel (Melonie Diaz) becomes protective and insistent on everyone embracing the new Power of Three, while Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is apathetic and aloof. But the girls must find a way to accept each other when a new threat starts tracking them. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Liz Kruger directed and co-wrote the episode with Blake Taylor (#402). Original airdate 3/18/22.

We don’t expect that this episode is going to end with all of the Charmed Ones fully comfortable with one another, either. It’s important to remember that this is a journey! Journeys take time, and we just hope that this season will allow us a chance to explore a few different character dynamics than we’ve seen on the show before.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Charmed right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 4 episode 2 right now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’re going to have even more discussion before too long, so stay at the site to ensure that you don’t miss any of it. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







