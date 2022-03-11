Why did Madeleine Mantock leave Charmed? Is Macy really dead?

Why did Madeleine Mantock leave Charmed at the end of season 3? With tonight serving as the premiere, we wouldn’t be surprised to see these questions all over again. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if they weren’t out there in some shape or form.

Remember that Macy was a beloved character and a main part of the series’ nucleus; unfortunately, this is also where we remind you that she is no longer around. While Macy said before her death that she would never truly be gone, we think it’s fair to say she is in the mortal sense. While we understand that the world of Charmed is one where characters could easily be revived at just about any moment, it’s hard to imagine that happening. The best thing we would hope for is Macy to come back in some sort of dream sequence a little later on down the road.

So why is this character gone? Was it really Mantock’s decision to say goodbye? In a word, yes. The writers for the CW show confirmed as much in a tweet (see below) at the end of last season, making it clear that the actress wanted to move on to other opportunities. That is a pretty common thing these days, mostly because the pandemic has likely caused people to think more about their lives and different things they want to pursue. Life-altering events like this have a tendency to put almost everything into a different perspective.

As for what’s next for the show itself, tonight will mark the debut of Lucy Barrett, who will find a way to enter the Power of Three and become a major part of the show moving forward. She’s a de-facto replacement for Macy, but we don’t want to sit here and say she won’t be fascinating in her own right.

Sometimes a Tweet isn’t long enough to convey just how much someone means to you, but here’s a full statement from our Executive Producers: pic.twitter.com/YRAzF9MGdq — Charmed Writers (@CharmedWriters) July 19, 2021

